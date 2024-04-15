Galway Bay FM Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Preview

George McDonagh was joined by Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan, Cyril Farrell, Cyril Donnellan and KCLR’s Brendan Hennessy to look forward to the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship that begins on Sunday.

They also looked at the overall All-Ireland Hurling Championship and the upcoming Leinster Minor Hurling Championship.

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Round One

Sunday, April 21st

Galway v Carlow – Pearse Stadium – 2pm

Wexford v Dublin – Chadwicks Wexford Park – 2pm

Kilkenny v Antrim – UPMC Nowlan Park – 2.30pm