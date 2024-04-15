Galway Bay FM

15 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway Bay FM Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Preview

Share story:
Galway Bay FM Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Preview

George McDonagh was joined by Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan, Cyril Farrell, Cyril Donnellan and KCLR’s Brendan Hennessy to look forward to the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship that begins on Sunday.

They also looked at the overall All-Ireland Hurling Championship and the upcoming Leinster Minor Hurling Championship.

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Round One

Sunday, April 21st

Galway v Carlow – Pearse Stadium – 2pm

Wexford v Dublin – Chadwicks Wexford Park – 2pm

Kilkenny v Antrim – UPMC Nowlan Park – 2.30pm

(L-R): Cyril Farrell, Cyril Donnellan, Doc O’Connor (Engineer), George McDonagh, Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan.

 

Share story:

Full Time Whistle - Sunday April 14th

John Mulligan looks back at a very busy weekend of sport including Gaelic Games, Soccer, Rugby, Rowing and Racing. The Full Time Whistle on Galway Bay FM ...

Special Olympics Ireland launch Collection Day

Special Olympics Ireland is calling on members of the public to support their annual Collection Day Appeal to raise vital funds for their programmes for a...

Galway GAA Results

FBD Insurance Under 13 Division 1 Tuam Stars 2-9 Moycullen 0-3 Loughrea Gaelic Football 2-5 Oranmore-Maree 0-2   FBD Insurance Under 13 Division 2 No...

Martin Mulkerrins wins thriller in Tucson

In an edge of the seat thriller Moycullen’s Martin Mulkerrins prevailed against the #1 seed, Lucho Cordova to claim the Tucson ProStop title which s...