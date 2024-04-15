15 April 2024
Galway Bay FM Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Preview
George McDonagh was joined by Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan, Cyril Farrell, Cyril Donnellan and KCLR’s Brendan Hennessy to look forward to the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship that begins on Sunday.
They also looked at the overall All-Ireland Hurling Championship and the upcoming Leinster Minor Hurling Championship.
Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Round One
Sunday, April 21st
Galway v Carlow – Pearse Stadium – 2pm
Wexford v Dublin – Chadwicks Wexford Park – 2pm
Kilkenny v Antrim – UPMC Nowlan Park – 2.30pm