Fiona Wynne Chats on ‘Over The Line’ About Playing Masters Football for Ireland against Australia

Share story:

Annaghdown’s Fiona Wynne is one of three Galway players representing Ireland on Saturday (9th March) in the 1st Test of the Masters Association International Rules series against Australia.

Charlestown Sarsfields GAA in Mayo has replaced Galway’s Mullagh as the venue for the opening day before the teams head to Denn, Co. Cavan seven days later for the second test.

Loughrea’s Pat Cullinane lines out with the men’s over-50s from 12pm; while Barna’s Brian Conneely is with the men’s over-40s at 4pm.

But in between, Fiona Wynne plays on the first ladies team to take on Australia (2pm). And on the special International Women’s Day episode of ‘Over The Line,’ she chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

The Ireland vs Australia games throw-in from 12pm on Saturday at Charlestown Sarsfields GAA Club, in Co. Mayo.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.