8 March 2024

All-Ireland Senior Doubles Handball Final Preview (with Niamh Heffernan on ‘Over The Line’)

Galway duo Ciana Ní Churraoin and Niamh Heffernan go in search of history on Saturday (9th March) when they take on Cork’s Caitriona Casey and Aishling O’Keeffe in the All-Ireland Senior Doubles 4-Wall Handball Final.

It’s a repeat of last year’s decider when the Cork pair edged it 11-10 on a tiebreak and the Galway team will be determined to overturn that result and deliver this crown to the county for the first time ever.

They beat Clare’s Leah Minogue and Caitriona Millane 21-2 21-5 in the semi-final last week and will look to bring that form to their rivals.  Both Ní Churraoin and Heffernan hold multiple national and world titles at various age levels.

Leading up to the match, Niamh Heffernan joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line’ to look ahead to the All-Ireland Final.

The game takes place on Saturday around lunchtime and there’ll be LIVE coverage on the TG4 youtube channel.

Also representing Galway are Aoibe Ní Chadhain and Síle Ní Chonghaile in the minor ladies final against Kilkenny’s Katie Brennan and Holly Byrne.

And Galway’s Gavin Kelly and Caleb Donnellan play Kilkenny’s Anthony Clifford and John Hayes in the minor men’s decider.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm.

