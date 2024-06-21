Galway Bay FM

21 June 2024

All-Ireland Masters Hurling Championship ‘Over The Line’ Preview with Ben Mangan

The All-Ireland Masters Hurling Championship makes its return this August with Galway one of seven teams to take part.

The Tribesmen won this competition in 2005 when a team featuring Joe Cooney, Michael ‘Hopper’ McGrath, who scored six points, and goalscorer Pat Higgins beat Tipperary 1-19 to 0-9.

Training gets underway on July 7th in Claregalway with action beginning at the end of August.  The Shirt sponsors are John Curley of Curleys Quality Foods.

Looking ahead to the season, Galway manager Ben Mangan joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line.’

