Galway booked their place in the Leinster U21 Hurling Final with a thrilling 3-13 to 1-17 win over Kilkenny in O’Connor Park in Tullamore.

Here is another chance to hear the Commentary from Sean Walsh, Conor Hayes and Niall Canavan.

Presented by John Mulligan

Galway will play Wexford in the Leinster U21 Hurling Final on the 4th of July after Wexford beat Dublin by 3-15 to 3-12.