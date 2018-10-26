Over The Line County Senior and Intermediate Football Final Preview

Gerry Murphy was joined by Kevin Dwyer, Ollie Turner, Diarmuid Blake and John Davin as they looked forward to Sunday’s Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours County Intermediate Football Final replay between An Spideal and Micheal Breathnach and The County Senior Football Final between Corofin and Mountbellew/Moylough.

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours County Intermediate Football Final Replay

An Spideal v Micheal Breathnach at Pearse Stadium, 1.30pm

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours County Senior Football Final

Corofin v Mountbellew/Moylough at Pearse Stadium, 3pm