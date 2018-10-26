15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over The Line County Senior and Intermediate Football Final Preview

By Sport GBFM
October 26, 2018

Time posted: 8:05 pm

Gerry Murphy was joined by Kevin Dwyer, Ollie Turner, Diarmuid Blake and John Davin as they looked forward to Sunday’s Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours County Intermediate Football Final replay between An Spideal and Micheal Breathnach and The County Senior Football Final between Corofin and Mountbellew/Moylough.

 

 

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours County Intermediate Football Final Replay

An Spideal v Micheal Breathnach at Pearse Stadium, 1.30pm

Claregalway Hotel/Bon Secours County Senior Football Final

Corofin v Mountbellew/Moylough at Pearse Stadium, 3pm

Podcasts, Sport, Sport Podcast
