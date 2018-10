Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over one thousand homes across Galway are this afternoon without power.

It’s as an orange weather alert remains in place for Galway until 5 this evening in the wake of Storm Callum – which Galway largely avoided.

The biggest outages being experienced this afternoon are in the north Tuam area, where up to 1,500 homes are currently without a service.

Other areas affected include Screeb, where 130 homes are without power; and several dozen homes in Clifden and Claregalway.