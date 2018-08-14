15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over €450,000 allocated to roads across Galway

By GBFM News
August 14, 2018

Time posted: 12:19 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 450 thousand euro in funding has been awarded for roads across Galway.

That’s according to Galway East TD Sean Canney who says the funding has been allocated by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The Independent TD says it will help resurface a section of the N65 approaching Portumna town which is in a poor state of repair.

He says the funding will also benefit the N59 and will assist drainage works on the N67 Clarinbridge to Kilcolgan road.

Deputy Canney says more investment is needed to rectify the previous underspend, you will hear him on The [email protected] for Galway…

