Over 450 patients waited on trolleys at UHG this month

Galway Bay fm newsroom – UHG had one of the highest numbers of patients waiting on trolleys nationwide this month with 457 recorded.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation say HSE figures show there’s a national shortage of over 200 nurses.

It has warned that overcrowded emergency departments and staff shortages are putting patients at risk.

The union argues low pay and poor working conditions are making it hard to recruit and retain staff.

Tony Fitzpatrick from the INMO says the lack of nurses means patients aren’t getting the care they need, you can hear him on FYI Galway from 5…