Ronan Lardner

Over 400 young people in Galway are long-term unemployed

By GBFM News
August 16, 2018

Time posted: 1:26 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 400 young people in Galway are long-term unemployed.

That’s according to the National Youth Council of Ireland which is calling for investment in access to apprenticeships.

The NYCI says that 431 people under the age of 26 in Galway are in receipt of jobseeker’s allowance, jobseeker’s benefit or signing for credits for 12 months or more.

It’s calling for investment of 22 million euro in the education, training and access to apprenticeships to halve long-term youth unemployment by the end of 2019.

James Doorley, Deputy Director of the NYCI, says behind the statistics, young people in Galway have aspirations. You can hear him on the 2pm news…

