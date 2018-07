Galway Bay fm newsroom:

More than 3-hundred-thousand euro has been allocated to nine school and community projects across Galway.

The funding, announced by Minister Michael Ring has been provided through the Clár Programme.

The largest award is to Abbey National School and Abbey Community Development at just under 50-thousand euro to upgrade footpaths to improve access to the school and other community facilities.

