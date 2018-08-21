Over 3 thousand children in West waiting for speech and language therapy

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are over 3 thousand children across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon waiting for speech and language therapy.

That’s according to Galway-Roscommon TD Eugene Murphy, who says the delay is undermining the principle of early intervention.

He says the HSE Service Plan has a target that no-one should be waiting more than a year for assessment or initial treatment.

However, the Fianna Fáil Deputy says the figures show that hundreds of children across the west are already waiting longer than 12 months.

Deputy Murphy says the only solution is for the HSE to recruit more therapists.