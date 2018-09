Galway Bay fm newsroom – The ESB says it could be late tonight before power is fully restored across Galway.

It’s as around 15 thousand homes across the county are now without a service after Storm Ali swept along the west coast.

The worst hit areas include Salthill, Oughterard, Tuam North, Recess, Kilcolgan and Claregalway – with thousands affected in each area.

