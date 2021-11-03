Saturday – Live from HOMEworld Moycullen

Join Ronan Lardner on The Wagon Wheel and Marc Roberts on The Feel Good Factor on Saturday when we broadcast live from the brand new HOMEworld store in An Cearnóg Nua, beside SuperValu, Moycullen. Tune in for a fab morning of great music, great craic and great giveaways!

Homeworld, Galway’s finest purveyor of home furnishings.

HOMEworld is a family owned furniture store with four stores across Galway including Kilcolgan, Moycullen, Oranmore and Loughrea.

HOMEworld has been bringing you the best prices and widest selection of furniture and home décor since 2009. Their product range is both vast and impressive, encompassing furniture, homeware, mattresses, giftware and much more!

Call in and visit stores and be impressed with value and quality on offer or find them on Facebook and Instagram.

Home is not a place, it’s a feeling and at HOMEworld we want to help you achieve that feeling, one purchase at a time.