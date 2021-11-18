Saturday – Live from HOMEworld and Roots Cafe Loughrea

On Saturday Valerie Hughes and Marc Roberts head to Loughrea to HOMEworld & Roots Café & Bistro, in Loughrea Shopping Centre. Tune in to The Wagon Wheel from 9am and The Feel Good Factor from 3pm for an afternoon of treats and giveaways. We broadcast live for the official launch of the HOMEworld Black Friday, Black Tag Event.

The celebrations include:

Buy a any coffee on the day and be entered into a draw to win FREE coffee for a week.

All customers that dine with Roots cafe and Bistro Loughrea (On the day), will be entered into a draw for €50 voucher

Take a picture at their Beautiful Blossom Christmas Tree and tag @rootscafeandbistro on Instagram be entered into a draw for Breakfast for 2

Goodies Bags for the kids

Face painting

Special offers in HOMEworld all day

HOMEworld Black Friday, Black Tag Event starts Friday 19th with offers like:

10% off selected mattresses, all wall art, Scatter Box cushions, selected lamps and selected bed frames. ,

15% off all rugs,

20% of Oak Cube shelving.

Pink Elizabeth 6 foot bed frame with Essence mattress only €699,

Note: limited stock available.

About HOMEworld

Homeworld, Galway’s finest purveyor of home furnishings. HOMEworld is a family owned furniture store with four stores across Galway including Kilcolgan, Moycullen, Oranmore and Loughrea.

HOMEworld has been bringing you the best prices and widest selection of furniture and home décor since 2009. Their product range is both vast and impressive, encompassing furniture, homeware, mattresses, giftware and much more!

Call in and visit stores and be impressed with value and quality on offer or find them on Facebook and Instagram.

Home is not a place, it’s a feeling and at HOMEworld they want to help you achieve that feeling, one purchase at a time.









About Roots Cafe & Bistro

Roots Café & Bistro Loughrea, Great atmosphere, excellent food and warm, welcoming staff – there’s not much more you could ask for. Go and enjoy breakfast, lunch, or dinner at your nearest Roots Café & Bistro.

Roots Café & Bistro is an Italian-inspired restaurant, established with a desire to continue a long family tradition of Italian pizza dough making and an aspiration to blend both Irish and Italian cuisines with fresh locally sourced produce. They have created a fusion of the finest strengths of both region’s culinary delights – giving customers a unique taste and experience each time they visit Roots.

At the core of their kitchen they have built their foundations on the stalwart origins of a 65 year old recipe from the Napoletan Chef’s family. They desire to continue a long family tradition making all of their pizza’s with Italian pizza dough. They aspire to blend their deeply rooted Italian cuisine with fresh, locally sourced Irish products.

And of course the coffee………

At Roots Café & Bistro they focus on quality, with their food and service – and their coffee is no different! In homage to their Italian roots, they use smooth an artisan Italian Miscela D’oro bean, creating rich, expertly prepared coffee. Ci prendiamo un caffè?

With 6 locations currently open across Co. Galway, you’re never too far away! (Roots coming soon to Moycullen and Tuam!)

Call into your nearest Root’s Café & Bistro today!