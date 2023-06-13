Friday – Live from Clifden Summer Fest : Kayte O’Malley is off to Clifden’s first annual Summer Festival on Friday. On The Move broadcast live from the Woodfield Hotel from 3 to 7pm in advance of the Clifden Summer Fest kick off. Join Kayte as she chyats with concert goes, tourist and musicians all in town to celebrate Clifden first ever Summer Fest.

Ticketholders over the weekend will enjoy performances from The Stunning, Mike Denver, George Murphy & The Rising Sons, The Wilful, Rofi James and Meadhbh Walsh.

The Woodfield Hotel, Clifden & Never Enough Events Ltd are proud to presenting the first annual Clifden Summer Fest – A music festival bringing cream of Irish Rock Country & Folk musicians to Clifden, The Capital of Connemara, for a Weekend never to forget.

The Clifden’s Summer Music Festival will be held in the Showgrounds Arena, Clifden. If your into Live Music, Craic agus Ceol, Clifden is the place for you on the 16th/17th & 18th of June.

Friday night The Stunning take to the stage supported by The Wilful.

Saturday, it’s country music night. The fantastic Mike Denver is the star attraction supported by Glor Tire winner Emma Donohue.

Sunday, local Rofi James kick start the show, followed by up and coming Cork native Meadhbh Walsh and to finish off the weekend is George Murphy & the Rising Sons.

Get your tickets while you can as this event will sell out fast!! and don’t forget to tune in to

This festival is supported and partnered by: Clifden Pony Breeders Society, Clifden Chamber of Commerce, Galway Bay FM, and Guinness Ireland

Tickets available through Eventbrite.

For All information check / follow

Facebook @Clifden Summer Fest, Instagram @clifdensummerfest

Contact onEmail: [email protected]