Thur – Live from Casey’s Londis Food Event Wellpark Galway

This Thursday Casey’s Londis, Wellpark are hosting a very special Food Event from 11am to 7pm. Join us as we broadcast live from Casey’s on Thursday from 12 to 5pm. Ronan on The Live Wire and Marc on The A List will have loads of giveaways and will keep you up to date with all the activities throughout the event.

During the Casey’s Londis Food Event on Thursday all of the following will be HALF PRICE

all home cooked dinners,

all chopped salads and wraps,

all Four Star Pizzas adn Star Subs,

all bewleys coffees and teas,

all Smooch Ice Creams

Casey’s Londis is delighted to announce a meet and greet with Connacht Rugby’s Jarrad Butler between 2-3pm.

It’s all happening this Thursday 11-7pm at Casey’s Londis Food Event – drop in and say hello!

About Casey’s Londis

Casey’s Londis, Renmore, Galway is a multi award winning food store. Step inside and you understand why. Friendly staff, modern surroundings and a variety of foods to satisfy all tastes from delicious home cooked dinners to treats and desserts.

The Kitchen at Casey’s offers a choice of dinners, lunches, breakfast options and snacks.

Casey’s also offer 4 Star Pizza instore – a great variety of hot and tasty pizzas. Order online at fourstarpizza.ie.

In all departments such as Fresh & Chilled , Grocery, Off Licence, Minerals, and confectionary there is choice, value and weekly offers.

Casey’s Londis Wellpark Renmore open until midnight 7 days. Under ground parking available for easy access.

Casey’s Londis Renmore sharing their love for food.