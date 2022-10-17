Sat – Live from Greene’s of Ahascragh: Join Valerie Hughes on The Wagon Wheel live from Greene’s of Ahascragh on Saturday morning from 9am.

This Saturday 22nd October Greene’s Topline stores in Ahascragh are launching their newly extended tile showroom & introducing customers to the fact that they are now stockists of the full range of Colourtrend paints.

On Saturday they are inviting customers new and old to drop in for light refreshments and discounts on all ranges of tile and bathrooms, as well as advice from Martin on all things bathroom and tile related.

Also on Saturday a colour consultant from Colourtrend paints will be available from 11 to 3 or customers can also talk to Greene’s own in house paint specialist Swe who can answer all your paint and colour queries

Valerie Hughes will broadcast live from the store this Saturday 22nd October from 9am to 12 noon in the meantime tune in to The Live Wire with Ronan and get your name in for that end of week draw!

You can also win with Greene’s of Ahascragh on The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner all this week. Ronan is giving away a fab €500 Greene’s of Ahascragh voucher on Friday.