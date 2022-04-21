Tue – Live from The Woodfield Hotel, Clifden

On Tuesday Ronan Lardner takes a trip out to the spectacular capital of Connemara the lovely town of Clifden. The Live Wire broadcasts live on Tuesday 12-3pm from The Woodfield Hotel. What a fabulous location! Join Ronan from 12 for a lively afternoon of great music, giveaways, and craic!

The Woodfield Hotel is located in the heart of Clifden town, the capital of Connemara. Along with beautiful bar & restaurant, this boutique hotel boasts magnificent sea-views of the Atlantic Ocean and the natural rugged beauty of the Connemara landscape.