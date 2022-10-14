WIN A HOME IN SALTHILL GALWAY: Join Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire 12 to 3pm on Monday for the launch of the Castlegar GAA Club’s fundraising Win a Home draw. What a prize!!

Castlegar GAA Club are launching their hugely exciting fundraising draw ‘WIN A HOME SALTHILL GALWAY’ on Monday, October 17th from 11.30am at the Galway Bay Hotel and we would love you to join us for this very special event.

The winner will receive keys to an incredible apartment worth €300,000 near the Salthill Promenade.

All proceeds from the draw will go towards their newly built state-of-the-art arena at the club. The fundraiser starts this Monday with the draw taking place on February 19th, 2023.

ABOUT CASTLEGAR GAA

Castlegar GAA Club, one of the oldest and most successful clubs in the county; winners of 17 Galway Senior Hurling Championships, All-Ireland Club Hurling Champions in 1980, and All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Champions in 2013.

The club has contributed over a century of sport and service to the community – and now, more than 100 years on from it’s foundation, it continue to thrive more than ever.

With numerous under-age and adult teams in all grades and both codes, the club look after hurlers and camogie players from the age of four to senior – of all standards and experience.

Castlegar GAA Club players have represented Galway at every level and through every era in both hurling and camogie; and they continue to do so, with a host of top talent gracing both the green and white and the maroon and white.

Castlegar GAA Club, one of Galway’s best known GAA clubs, is steeped in GAA History. For decades the club has worked tirelessly to nurture, grow and develop it’s members, focusing on the personal development of the individual as well as their sporting abilities.

The Club retains a great welcome for past players, because Castlegar GAA Club remains integral to it’s traditional heartland, at the same time reaching out into the community to embrace a whole new era – a club with a proud history and an exciting future.

