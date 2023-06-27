Friday Live from Zimmer Biomet, Oranmore

On Friday we broadcast live from Zimmer Biomet, Oranmore. Join Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire from 12 – 3pm. It’s all to mark the upcoming Zimmer Biomet Open Day taking place at their state of the art manufacturing plant in Oranmore on Thursday July 6th. Tune in Friday from 12 noon for more details.

Zimmer Biomet, a global medical device manufacturer specialising in orthopaedic implants, is holding an Open Day at its state-of-the-art Oranmore facility on Thursday July 6th from 3pm – 7pm. The site has various high tech operations including 3D printing, 4 and 5 axis CNC machining and a clean and pack area.

Come along to learn about the fantastic opportunities available at Zimmer Biomet and how you can be a part of a team that alleviates patient pain across the globe.

Zimmer Biomet established business in Ireland in 2008, with the opening of their new facility in Shannon Co. Clare, which now employs 450 people. Due to exponential growth, 2015 saw the opening of their second facility in Oranmore Co. Galway, which currently employs over 400 people. With quality at the heart of all they do, Zimmer Biomet Ireland is now a recognised Centre of Excellence worldwide in Knee Production.

Due to significant investment in operations in Ireland, Zimmer Biomet is currently recruiting for Product Builders across their business.

With a variety of shift patterns available, you choose what works best for you. Working seven shifts every fortnight, the attractive shift pattern allows for an excellent work/life balance which means more time with family and doing things you enjoy and less time commuting. Additionally, the Oranmore location means no time spent sitting in Galway traffic.

Take your career to the next level with excellent career growth opportunities, in a friendly and supportive environment where your hard work will be recognised and rewarded. Zimmer Biomet welcomes people from all backgrounds, and manufacturing experience is not a requirement as full training is provided. Join a team where there is excellent opportunity for development and progression.

To learn more about what Zimmer Biomet Oranmore can offer you, come along to the open day on Thursday July 6th from 3.30 to 8pm. Speak to current employees, tour the facility and meet with a member of the recruitment team.

Register your attendance at Careerwise.ie.