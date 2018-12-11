Current track
Title
Artist

Wednesday – Live from The Twelve Hotel, Barna

Written by on 11 December 2018

This Wednesday, the 12th of the 12th, Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy will be live from 12-5 at the Twelve Hotel, Barna for their twelve days of Christmas celebrations! A special festive day with wonderful carols, festive treats and a sneak peek at plans for “12is12” – a year of birthday celebrations in 2019 as The Twelve turns 12!

The Twelve Hotel is the perfect spot for all your Christmas get togethers  – enjoy a drink with friends or colleagues in the cosy surroundings of The Pins Bar & Bistro or a special family meal in their neighbours upstairs at West Restaurant. Visit www.thetwelvehotel.ie or check out The Twelve Hotel on Facebook for more information.

print
Author

Sinead Kennedy

Author's archive

Continue reading

Next post

Developers of Glenamaddy solar farm successfully appeal financial contribution condition

Thumbnail
Previous post

Man arrested in relation to death of woman on Portumna farm

Thumbnail

Send this to a friend