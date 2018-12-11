Wednesday – Live from The Twelve Hotel, Barna
Written by Sinead Kennedy on 11 December 2018
This Wednesday, the 12th of the 12th, Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy will be live from 12-5 at the Twelve Hotel, Barna for their twelve days of Christmas celebrations! A special festive day with wonderful carols, festive treats and a sneak peek at plans for “12is12” – a year of birthday celebrations in 2019 as The Twelve turns 12!
