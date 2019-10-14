Wednesday – Live from Stapletons Expert Electrical, Tuam

This Wednesday we broadcast live from Stapleton’s Expert Electrical Galway Road, Tuam from 12-5pm.

Join Ronan Lardner from 12 and Alan Murphy from 3pm on Wednesday live from Stapleton’s Expert Electrical, Galway Road, Tuam. It’s all to celebrate 64 years in business! To mark this milestone Stapleton’s Expert Electrical Tuam is having a customer appreciation week with special offers in all departments.

Call in and see their newly revamped store on the Galway Road, Tuam and grab a bargain while stocks last!!!!

Stapleton’s Expert Electrical have two showrooms in Tuam located just off the new Motorway at Galway Rd and on Vicar Street, Tuam. Stapleton’s Expert Electrical stock absolutely everything from Washing Machines, TV’s, Large Household Appliances, Small Household Appliances to Garmin & Fitness Sports Watches, Gaming Equipment, Laptops, Accessories, WI-FI Equipment, Sound Systems, Phones, Tablets, Apple Products, you name it Stapleton’s Expert Electrical have it.