Wednesday – Live from Parsons Garage, Tuam

On Wednesday we broadcast live from Parsons Garage, Tuam for the start of their weekend Hybrid Advantage Event. Join Ronan Lardner from 12 noon and Alan Murphy from 3pm and find out all about discovering the benefits of driving self-charging hybrids versus conventionally powered cars.

Toyota Hybrid Leads the Rest Follow

Hybrid Advantage

The Hybrid Advantage event, which takes place in Parsons Garage Tuam from the 6 – 9th November.

Parsons are showcasing the largest range of self-charging hybrid vehicles available in Ireland today, and are making it easier than ever for interested drivers to start their electric journey in hybrid with a range of fantastic offers and finance deals available for 201:

At the Hybrid Advantage event, visitors to Parsons Garage Tuam will learn about the phenomenal benefits Toyota hybrids offer compared to diesel and pure petrol-powered vehicles. These benefits include 30% lower maintenance costs and 30% better fuel economy than petrol cars, as well as better resale value than comparative diesels. In addition, not only do hybrids not need to be plugged in to charge, they all have automatic transmission, which makes for a much more pleasurable, hassle free driving experience.

Toyota’s self-charging hybrids are also better for the environment, producing 90% less Nitrogen Oxide (one of the chief causes of harmful air pollution) than diesel engines. Not only are they better for our health, but also kinder to our pockets. Also, Toyota’s hybrid range has 21% lower CO2 output compared to the top 10 selling car brands in Ireland, and drive in zero emissions mode more than 60% of the time on average, making them the ideal next step towards electrification for environmentally and cost-conscious drivers. To provide further peace of mind, all Toyota hybrids come with a 5-year hybrid component warranty, in addition to the three-year manufacturer’s warranty and your first three services come free.

PARSONS TOYOTA

Established Toyota dealer in County Galway since 1978

Situated on the N83 Just off the M17 (motorway) north of Tuam Co Galway, Parsons Garage (Limited) opened it’d doors in 1978 with the outstanding Franchise Toyota.

Parsons Toyota are committed to upholding the reputation of a long-established business. Since its inception in 1978, the company’s original guiding principles – those of building a relationship with our customers, efficient and friendly service, quality workmanship and sound advice. That’s why when you visit us you can be sure of receiving an exceptional customer experience.

We also stock a wide range of quality used Toyota cars and vans for you to explore. All with Toyota Plus an approved used car programme that delivers peace of mind every step of the way. These provide excellent value for money and, thanks to the stringent 100 point checks we make on each vehicle, are sure to make you smile from the moment you get behind the wheel.

The Toyota Corolla Hybrid, Ireland best selling car 2019.

Enjoy the car that makes driving fun. Feel the difference as soon as you get behind the wheel, with its stylish interior, excellent handling and stability making the drive even more.

Available in Saloon, Hatchback and Touring Sport Hybrids, all Stylish, efficient and a joy to drive, available to test drive at Parsons Garage Main Toyota Dealer Tuam