Wednesday – Live from Medical Technology Ireland Expo, Galway Racecourse

This Wednesday from 12-3pm we broadcast live from Galway Racecourse for the Medical Technology Ireland Expo and Conference. Join Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire to find out more about this exciting showcase of ideas, innovation, breakthroughs within the MedTech industry.

Who: Medical Technology Ireland

What: Largest Privately-Run Expo & Conference for the Industry Ever in Ireland

When: September 25th and 26th, 2019

Where: Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit, Co. Galway.

Why you should care: Medical Technology is booming in Ireland and is seen as a key piece of the puzzle of Ireland’s economic future

With over 200 global suppliers exhibiting and a fantastic Conference programme featuring the Start-Up & Innovation Academy and the Women in MedTech Forum, Medical Technology Ireland 2019 is an unmissable event.

Show Opening Times

Wednesday 25th September 2019 09.30 – 17.00

Thursday 26th September 2019, 09.30 – 16.00

Medical Technology in Ireland Means Business…Lots of Business

The largest privately-run medical technology expo and conference ever to be held in Ireland, is taking place in Galway. More than 150 vendors from around the globe will share ideas, innovation, breakthroughs with technology and creative approaches to the future. And they’ll be doing it just a stone’s throw from the giants of the industry who have already located here. The Galway Racecourse at Ballybritt will be ground zero for the event that runs September 25th and 26th, 2017.

What’s on at Medical Technology Ireland 2019?

Three flours of the Galway Racecourse at Ballybrit will showcase the most recent international developments in Medical Technology. More than 2000 free parking spaces and easy access to the building will make exhibition easier than ever before. And the location is just a short walk from high profile companies including Medtronic, Creganna and Boston Scientific.

For more information visit www.MedicalTechnologyIreland.com.