Wednesday – Live from McDs pop up Christmas shop

Written by on 19 November 2018

We are out and about at the new McD’s pop up Christmas shop on Wedensday – Join Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy from 12 to 5 as we head out to Block 12, Ballybane Industrial Estate

McD’s new pop up Christmas shop has opened and is packed full of amazing Christmas displays and incredible value.

There’s handy parking and the store is open 7 days, 9.30-6 pm Monday to Saturday and 12 to 6pm on Sundays.  McD’s Christmas Pop up Store is your one stop shop to bring the festive touch to your home, office or business.

50% off All Christmas Trees and lights and decorations!

You can also order on their new website www.McDs.ie or look them up on Facebook HERE

Author

Sinead Kennedy

