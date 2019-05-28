Wednesday-Live from Headfest, Headford

Ronan Lardner is heading to Headford in advance of the annual Headfest, Headford’s Community Festival. Join Ronan and find out whats in store for this June Bank Holiday Weekend.

In Headford, the June bank holiday weekend means one thing-Headfest! It’s the towns annual community festival, and this year it runs from Thursday 30th May to Monday 2nd of June, with almost 40 events taking place over the weekend.

For the third year running we’ll have live music every night at Monaghan’s Big Red Barn, a fantastic temporary venue, which has its home for the duration of the festival at the Moyne Villa F.C grounds.

This year’s headline act are Irish music legends The 4 of Us, an amazing live act, whose music defined the early 90’s in Ireland, and who are having a major comeback as part of the recent Feile Classical concerts in Thurles. They’re followed that night by the local Tav Jam Band, a lively mix, who’ll keep everyone dancing until the small hours!

As well as this, on Thursday night, we’ll have “We Are The Song” a concert by local musicians and choirs, and featuring Don Stiffe and other special guests. On Friday night, The Keane Family will be providing the music and good times at the barn, and on Saturday, we’ll have a big screen for the Champions League Final, Mike Denver and DJ Sam.

For families, we have a family fun day on Sunday, and on Monday a “Mini Headfest” music event at the Monaghan’s Big Red Barn, with activities and music suited to the younger members of our community.

And this is only the tip of the iceberg, because we also have a full programme of community events, including arts and photographic exhibitions, football, rugby, fishing, soccer, clay pigeon shooting, a craft market, community yoga, and a cookery demonstration by a local professional chef.

For anyone who hasn’t been, Headford is a small town with a very big heart and heaps of community spirit, and there are plenty of FREE events, made possible by an army of volunteers, and the generous support of Monaghan’s Headford and Monaghan’s Skoda and Seat, and many smaller local businesses who donate to us year after year, and help us on our mission to bring people together and give the town something to be truly proud of.

You can find more information about the festival on our website – headfest.ie, or find Headfest on Facebook. Tickets can be booked via the website on eventbrite.ie. We look forward to welcoming you all!