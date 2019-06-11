Wednesday – live from Ability West Rock the Boat Record Attempt

On Wednesday Ronan Lardner is definitely the one whose going to rock the boat. Join Ronan from 12 to 3pm live for Ability West on the Prom in Salthill. Ronan is there to tell is all about Ability West’s Official Guinness World Records Attempt of the Largest ‘Rock the Boat’ on the Salthill Prom on Saturday 16th.

Ability West, along with family, friends, supporters, local communities and visitors to Galway, are attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the largest ‘Rock the Boat’ on the Salthill Prom, Galway, on 15th June 2019. Registration commences from 11:15am between Blackrock Wall and Ladies Beach on the Prom, with MC Ollie Turner and the local band BARDON entertaining the crowds from this time. Official adjudication is at 12 noon.

It is anticipated that there will be a crowd in attendance so expect traffic into and out of Salthill to be busy. You are encouraged to walk, cycle, carpool, or use public transport (local/national bus providers from around the county and the 401/410 bus from Eyre Square) where at all possible. It would be useful to bring something to sit on and appropriate rain gear in the event of a shower or two!

Chief Executive of Ability West, Breda Crehan-Roche, said “This promises to be a fun event for people of all ages and it is an opportunity to be part of history. All participants will receive a commemorative wristband and an official Guinness World Records Certificate of Participation.”

Keep updated on this event via www.abilitywest.ie/news-events or via Ability West’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitter platforms.

Established in November 1962. Ability West has been providing services and supports to people with intellectual disability for over 56 years.

Ability West empower people with disabilities to live self-directed lives in an equal and inclusive society. Each person is supported and valued within an environment which promotes their overall autonomy, health and wellbeing and enables them to reach their potential. Ability West is a voluntary, not for profit, organisation, set up by parents and friends, that provides services and supports to over 590 children and adults with an intellectual disability and autism in 13 locations with 60 centres located across Galway City and County.