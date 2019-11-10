Wed 13th – 6-8pm Live for Run in The Dark

Donal Mahon will broadcast live from the starting line of this years Run in the Dark fundraiser for the Mark Pollock foundation. Join Donal live from Salthill on Wednesday night 13th Nov as he entertains runners while they warm up for this event. It’s all in aid of a very worth cause, so drop down, lend the runners some support and if you can, make a small contribution.

This is a Pop Up event. Pop Up events are casual fun runs and are not chip timed. All entry fees go directly to the Mark Pollock Trust. Read more here

As darkness sweeps around the globe in mid-November, 25,000 people in 50 cities worldwide will get up from their armchairs, slip on their red flashing armbands and pull on their running shoes to complete a 5k or 10k run.



Together, from Sydney to San Francisco, they will light up the night as they hit the road to Run in the Dark.

Join hundreds of fellow runners in Galway to Run in the Dark on 13th November 2019. The run will take place on the Salthill Promenade at 8pm.

You can choose between running 5k or 10k… and if your running shoes are a little dusty, you can even walk the 5k route.

Through Run in the Dark, Mark Pollock aims to inspire people to build resilience and collaborate with others so that, together, they achieve more than they thought possible. For some that means gathering a group of friends or colleagues to train hard and get fit with a 5k or 10k run. For others it means building a team of experts to perform better. For us, at the Mark Pollock Trust, it means supporting Mark to deal with the ongoing physical, psychological and financial impact of his catastrophic spinal cord injury, while also allowing him to pursue his personal mission to cure paralysis in our lifetime (Click here to learn more about Mark’s mission).

THE CHAMPION:

This year’s Galway run will again be championed by Joanne Sweeney-Burke.

YOUR FAQS ANSWERED:

In return for your donation, you will receive a run entry and a flashing Run in the Dark armband and buff.

Refreshments will be distributed to all participants at the finish line.

Chip-timing is not in operation for our pop-up events.

A group photo will be taken with all participants in advance of the run so please arrive at 7.30pm.

Registration will close at 6pm sharp on Tuesday 12th November.

For any queries relating to this event please feel free to contact Joanne Sweeney-Burke via email ([email protected]).

Galway Route

Commencing at the entrance gates to Mutton Island on the seafront, participants will start the run along the 3m footpath of Gratton road for 700 m and then proceed to join the 4m wide salt hill promenade and continue the run until they reach black rock wall at 2.5km.

They will then u turn and run back along the same route until they reach the entrance gates at Mutton Island. At this point the 5km runners will finish and 10 km runners will run the route one extra time.

The runners will be on public pathways at all times and no public roads will be crossed for the run.

Whether you are completing the 5km run or 10km run, please aim to arrive at 19.30 (7.30pm) so that we can ensure everyone will receive their flashing armband and have a group photo before we go running!