Wednesday 12-3pm Live at O’Toole’s SuperValu for Burkes Buses.

From the 14th of October Burkes Bus will be increasing their daily departures between Tuam and Galway to 45 giving more travel options for Burkes Bus passengers especially at weekends with many new departure times!

Burkes Bus are proud to lead the way in passenger transport and are delighted to be shortlisted for Fleet Bus & Coach awards 2020.

For more details visit burkesbus.com

Burkes Bus will have more departure times between Tuam and Galway daily and especially at weekends. The additional departure times will compliment an already extensive timetable. Burkes Bus have established Tuam as a major commuter hub. Starting next Monday 14th October, there will be 45 Daily Departures between Tuam and Galway. From 06:35 to 21:10 we have more options for Workers, Students and those with Hospital appointments etc.

It’s not just going to Galway, Burkes has seen an increase in passenger numbers from Galway to Claregalway and Tuam, more Workers, Students and Shoppers.

Burkes Bus is still waiting for the proposed bus lane from Parkmore on the now N83. With the traffic congestion at an all time high lets hope it starts soon. Public transport needs priority access. Then you will get to Galway faster and encourage more people to take the bus into Galway city consequently reducing traffic congestion.

55 Years in business this year, shortlisted for the Fleet Bus and Coach Awards 2020 -Burkes Bus is an experts in passenger transport. Operating with one of the best coach fleets in Ireland, the focus is on giving their passengers the best experience possible on their luxury coaches.