Live from the CONNEMARA PONY SHOW: It just wouldn’t be a Galway Summer without a trip to the CPBS Connemara Pony Show in Clifden. Ronan Lardner trots off on Wednesday to broadcast live from the showground and bring our listeners a true flavour of what this iconic four day celebration of the Connemara Pony breed is all about. Join Ronan on The Live Wire from 12 on Wed 16th in association with Clifden Station House Hotel, proud sponsors of the Connemara Pony Show 2023.

CONNEMARA PONY BREEDERS’ SOCIETY ANNUAL CONNEMARA PONY SHOW

The Connemara Pony Show 2023 will return to The Showgrounds in Clifden this August 15-18th. The 98th annual festival is set to be a magnificent celebration of both the Connemara pony and the society’s centenary. With 45 competitions scheduled across the four days, you are guaranteed a festival full of captivating events which will showcase the breed’s exceptional talent and pay homage to its remarkable history.

From Tuesday 15th visitors to the show can see loose jumping competitions showcasing their athleticism. Wednesday 16th hosts in-hand pony showing classes as well as a dog show. A special Parade of Past Champions showcases winners from years gone by, will also take place. Thursday 17th there is the chance to see ponies ridden under saddle compete in flat and jumping classes. A free kids corner will provide entertainment for all the family with arts & crafts and storytelling throughout the day. Friday 18th of this special centenary year show, Connemara ponies will demonstrate courage and athleticism in the Clifden High Performance Final and Puissance classes. A show not to be missed.