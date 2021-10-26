Wed – Live from Sweeney Oil Headford Road

Join us wednesday as we broadcast live from Sweeney Oil, Headford Point for their rewards card sign up day. Join Ronan on The Live Wire from 12 and Donal Mahon on The A List from 3 to 5pm.

Sweeney Oil is offering customers free coffees, samples from Monster Energy, Dunkin Donuts, and tasty bits from their Deli. There will be Cadbury Chocolate Hamper giveaways, exclusive offers and much more so come down to sign up Wednesday.

Sign Up and Save! With the Sweeney Oil Rewards Card you can get exclusive discounts including buy 5 cups of coffee or tea and get the 6th cup FREE!P

Join The Live Wire from 12 & The A List from 3 for an afternoon of great music & giveaways. Live from Sweeney Oil, Headford Point, Headford Road, Galway.

Sweeney Oil service station convenience stores offers fast and friendly service to all their customers. You can pick up everything you need including essential groceries, newspapers & magazines, solid fuel or a bottle of wine. Their deli counters offers you a delicious selection of hot and cold food to eat in or take away.

They offer freshly made and prepared food in-store, sourcing the best quality ingredients for their homemade sandwiches in their Deli.

The reason customers come to their deli every day is that they know they can rely on friendly and fast service, quality fresh ingredients, carefully prepared in a clean and well-stocked deli.

Sweeney Oil hope you enjoy what they have on offer. They are constantly looking at new ideas and ingredients to offer you.