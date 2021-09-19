Wed – Live from Galway Bay Gort Resort Oranmore with Ecofuel

The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner will broadcast live on Wednesday between 12-3pm from the Galway Bay Golf Resort in Oranmore for the Galway United Golf Classic. This event is in support of the Galway United Academy and Galway’s Women’s FC and our broadcast is in association with Ecofuel.

Ecofuel is a platinum sponsor of Galway United since the start of 2021. The old stand in Eamon Deasy Park has also been rebranded the new Ecofuel Stand.

“Ecofuel are absolutely delighted to have partnered with Galway United F.C and to support our local football club. Our core values are based around creating environmentally friendly products and giving back to our local community. The people of Galway have helped to create the business we have today and we are humbled to sponsor a club which has a such a positive influence on the local community. We see a lot of similarities between the club and ourselves – both of us are underdogs but both are capable of being a nationwide success” – Janis Vitols, CEO Ecofuel

Homegrown and headquartered in Galway Ecofuel make heating and cooking fuel more sustainable and accessible. Ecofuel is the biggest supplier of sustainable firewood in the country. They supply wood briquettes, kiln dried firewood, organic charcoal & cooking logs, kindling & fire, wood pellets and fire pits.

Ecofuel have recently relocated to a new HQ in Knocknacarra at Unit 7 Miller’s Hall, Western Distributor Road, Knocknacarra across from Aldi in Knocknacarra. Ecofuel are opening 10am to 6pm Monday to Friday.

To contact Ecofuel lo-call 1850940080, visit ecofeul.ie or contact [email protected]

