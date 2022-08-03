Wed – Live from Annual Connemara Pony Show: The 97th ANNUAL CONNEMARA PONY SHOW takes place this year from Tuesday 9th to Friday 12th August. Join Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire broadcasting live from the showgrounds on Wed from 12 to 3pm. In the thick of the action Ronan will have some great updates from this years event.

This year’s show over four days to accommodate the broader equine community, will revert to its traditional date of the third week in August for 2023, the centenary year of the society.

Changes have been made to the schedule to enhance and reflect a deeper awareness of the breed. Tuesday has been developed to embrace the All-Ireland Connemara Pony Loose Jumping Championships and will be held in the newly refurbished and extended sand arena. One championship will be for all three year olds, and followed by four year old mares. With an enhanced prize fund and breeder prize (total fund €3,250), these championships hope to attract a good standard of athleticism and show the pony’s jumping ability from an early age and indicate its value to breeding stock and appeal to the modern market.

To make best use of the rings, renovated after the extensive flooding of November 2020, with new classes in all sections, and ensure the smooth running of the show it is necessary that in hand classes move to Wednesday, followed by the ridden classes and some performance classes on Thursday, thus facilitating Friday’s working hunter classes and permitting an efficient and early start that morning.

New in hand classes enable a Broodmare Championship and there is a return to the division in the stallion section (4- 6 years and 7+). A mini young handler’s class and the existing 10 to 15 years young handlers will encourage breeders of the future.

To accommodate the smaller pony, new classes for Thursday and Friday include both a ridden class and a working hunter class for the 138cm and under, riders for both 10 and over. The In hand 138cm and under class will be on Wednesday. A performance working hunter class (phase one only) should also prove popular to a wider audience. The ever popular Green Hunter Final for four-year-olds will be on Thursday afternoon and the hotly contested High Performance Final on Friday.

It is always a great honour to welcome friends from abroad, and the ICCPS which brings so many people of different backgrounds and nationalities together with the common purpose of the Connemara pony will yet again be able to hold their Annual General Meeting during the Show. There will be a reception for our international visitors and the presentation of the ICCPS Michael O’Malley Awards on Tuesday evening in the Abbeyglen Hotel. All breeders are welcome.

An evening with Philip Scott on the ‘The Performance Pony through the Ages’ will take place in Station House Theatre on Thursday evening where the CPBS Hall of Fame inductions will be made.

Without our sponsors the Show could not go ahead. This year a new leading sponsor Willow Ingredients joins existing principal sponsors Horse Sport Ireland, Galway Irish Crystal and Clifden Station House Hotel. The continued support of the DAFM, Clifden business community, Connemara Livestock Sales for the use of their facilities and An Garda Siochána is also gratefully acknowledged.

The show will be formally ‘opened’ on the Wednesday by Mr Joe Connolly, one of Galway and indeed Ireland’s great sporting heroes and who captained Galway in 1980 to their first All-Ireland hurling title since 1923. The ever popular Puissance followed by the traditional Parade of Champions around the town of Clifden will bring the 97th Annual Connemara Pony Show to a close on Friday evening.

