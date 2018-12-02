Current track
Title
Artist

Tuesday – Live from Utah Ballinalasoe

Written by on 2 December 2018

On Tuesday  we broadcast from Utah Ballinasloe. Join Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy for an afternoon of great music and plenty of great giveaways too!   Nothing like a little retail therapy to get you in the mood for Christmas. Utah Ballinalsoe is the perfect place to start your Christmas shopping – The Utah Christmas Sale is now on!!
Utah are giving away a massive 20% off absolutely everything in store.
20% off men’s fashion
20% off ladies fashions
20% off kids fashions
20% off curtains & poles
20% off all bedding
20% off giftware
up to 75% savings on selected men’s, boys and ladies fashions.
That’s 20% off everything at Utah department store Ballinasloe – don’t miss out!   Call in meet the staff and get that ideal Christmas present!.
UTAH has been in business in Ballinasloe 10 years. Utah consists of three floors with retail ranging from kids wear, ladies and men’s fashion, curtain and blinds, bedding and gift ware. UTAH strive for success in all areas of business, from producing the latest trends to providing a high standard of service. UTAH have a fashion consultant in store at all times and employ a staff team of seven members who are always on hand for advice.
print
Author

Sinead Kennedy

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Sunday – Live from Local Food & Craft Fair – Black Box Galway

27 November 2018

0 0

Tuesday – Live from Peter Murphy Electrical for a massive Black Friday Sale

18 November 2018

0 0

Saturday – Live from Meubles, Briarhill Business Park for their Christmas Customer Event

15 November 2018

Continue reading

Next post

New city cemetery to cost up to €2m

Thumbnail
Previous post

City to host education conference for Irish and Gaeltacht schools

Thumbnail

Send this to a friend