Current track
Title
Artist

Tuesday – Live from Peter Murphy Electrical for a massive Black Friday Sale

Written by on 18 November 2018

Join us Tuesday as we head out to Westside Shopping Centre in Galway to Peter Murphy Electrical.  We are broadcasting live from 12 until 5pm and it’s all to mark the Peter Murphy Electrical’s Black Friday Sale.  Join Ronan Lardner from 12 noon and Alan Murphy from 3pm  for some great music and some great giveaways.

In the Black Friday Sale at Peter Murphy Electrical there are fantastic prices available in store at  Unit 2, Westide Shopping Centre, Galway  and on line at petermurphyelectrical.ie

This is your chance to get that ideal Christmas gift at the best price so check out the fantastic Black Friday offers on smart TV’s, vacuum cleaners, fridge freezers, washing machines, audio, tablets and the full range of small appliances.

print
Author

galwayfm

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Tuesday – Live from Peter Murphy Electrical for a massive Black Friday Sale

18 November 2018

0 0

Saturday – Live from Meubles, Briarhill Business Park for their Christmas Customer Event

15 November 2018

0 0

Friday – Live from Stapletons Expert Electrical Tuam 12 -3pm

13 November 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Dunmore traders to meet over traffic concerns

Thumbnail
Previous post

Galway Racecourse and Pat Kelly Nominated For Horse Racing Awards

Thumbnail