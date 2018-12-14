Tuesday – Live from Park & Ride, Galway Racecourse, Ballybritt

Tune in on Tuesday as we broadcast live from Galway City Racecourse at the Galway City Council Park & Ride. Join Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy from 12 to 5pm for an afternoon of festive spirit.

The annual Park & Ride Christmas Service will commence Saturday and Sunday the 1st & 2nd December 2018. The service will continue to operate from Thursday the 6th to Sunday 9th December and from Thursday the 13th December, every day right up to Christmas Eve.

Monday to Saturday, the service will operate from 9.30am to 9:15pm and on Sundays the service will operate from 11am to 9:15pm.

The fee is €2 per person return with children travelling for free, also included is all-day parking at Ballybrit.

A bus will depart the drop off and pick up location every 15 minutes between 9.30am to 9:15pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 9:15pm Sundays.

All buses are fully wheelchair accessible.

The Park and Ride Service offers: “hassle free travel and great value parking!”

Aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in Galway City in the run up to Christmas, Galway City Council provides funding to operate the Park and Ride service. Each year, tenders are invited to operate the service on our behalf, given our public procurement obligations.

Further details on the Park and Ride Service are available from

Galway Transportation Unit,

Galway City Council,

City Hall,

College Road,

Galway.

Tel: (091) 894328

[email protected]