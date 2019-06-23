Tuesday Live from KD Autoparts, Ballybane

Join Ronan Lardner & Alan Murphy from KD Autoparts, Ballybane as they celebrate 20 years in business this Tuesday from 12-5. Pop down and say hello and all customers can get 20% off all products on Tuesday so make sure to call in and check out all their fantastic offers. Join us for an afternoon of great music & giveaways this Tuesday from 12-5.

KD Autoparts, Ballybane, recently announced as the buaiteoirí of the Retail Category in Gradam Sheosaimh Uí Ógartaigh, Galway’s bilingual business awards, where there is always a Seirbhís trí Ghaeilge available.

For more information on FD Autoparts check out their website KDautoparts.com

