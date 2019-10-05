Tuesday – Live from Galway Races

On Tuesday Ronan Larder and Alan Murphy escape for a day at the races. Join Ronan on The Live Wire from 12 and Alan on The A List as we broadcast live from Galway Races Tuesday meeting. It’s going to be an action packed afternoon!

Tuesday sees a single day of racing with seven fantastic races on the card. Racegoers can enjoy the usual great facilities in the enclosure such as good food, bar facilities, on-course bookmakers, the big screen and of course great racing. Turnstiles will open approximately two hours before the first race.

This raceday is the ideal opportunity to enjoy a mid week October racing so don’t miss out! Free car parking and admission for children under 12 and there is plenty of seating throughout the enclosure.

For all the details click HERE