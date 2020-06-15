Tuesday – An Afternoon with Tempo Antiques

This week Tempo Antiques, Cross Street, Galway is reopening and is also celebrating 25 years in business. Tomorrow tune into The Live Wire with Ronan 12 -3pm and The A-List with Alan 3-5pm to find out more and for a chance to win some fabulous prizes all thanks to Tempo Antiques Cross Street Galway.

Tempo Antiques is an authentic, family run antiques store and can be described as nothing other than a veritable treasure trove. Gaining experience since its inception in 1995, Tempo Antiques stock an array of carefully handpicked jewellery, old and new, as well as an extensive selection of necklaces, brooches and earrings dating back centuries. They carry an extensive range of small antiques, jewellery, porcelain and collectables.

With precious stone engagement rings,available alongside breathtaking eternity and dress rings for any occasion, there’s something for every budget and every taste at Tempo Antiques. Their knowledgeable staff are always there to lend a hand or offer a pearl of wisdom if needs be, you’ll feel right at home as you browse through these treasures – you never know what you might unearth.

Tempo Antiques have a large selection of stone set pieces including diamonds, sapphires, emeralds, rubies, turquoise, pearls, amethysts and opals, set in gold, platinum and silver. Their jewellery range includes engagement rings, dress rings, eternity rings, necklaces, bracelets and brooches.

In silver Tempo Antiques stock Irish and British pieces ranging from the 1700’s to modern day, including tea services, sauceboats, cutlery, bonbon dishes, condiment sets and candlesticks. We also have more unique pieces including silver mounted decanters, travelling sets and page turners.

Tempo Antiques other goods consist of tea and dinner services, porcelain dolls, epergnes, lamps, glassware, tableware, clocks and plates that come from well established manufacturers such as Belleek, Royal Doulton, Wedgwood, Royal Worcester, Royal Crown Derby, Royal Albert, Shelley, Meissen, Minton amongst many more.

So tune into The Live Wire with Ronan and The A-List with Alan this Tuesday between 12-5pm and we will give you the opportunity to win some fabulous prizes from Tempo Antiques Cross Street Galway.

Tempo Antiques, Cross Street,Galway H91 XY39

Phone 091-562-282

www.tempoantiques.com

www.facebook.com/TempoAntiques

www.instagram.com/tempoantiques