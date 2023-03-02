Tues – Live from GTI Open Day: Ronan Lardner heads back to college for the afternoon on Tuesday. Tune in to The Live Wire 12-3pm as we broadcast live from the GTI onsite Open Day. Ronan learns all about what’s on offer in this years study programmes.

The GTI on site Open Day takes place on Tuesday 7th March from 9am – 4pm. This is your chance to meet with staff and students and find out more about the dynamic range of over 50 full-time QQI programmes for 2023-24. You can also learn about GTI’s links to Higher Education & Employment, explore the fantastic facilities, student demonstrations, along with much more…. For more information visit www.gtiopenday.com

GTI’s Application System is OPEN!

GTI’s Application System is OPEN for 2023-24 full-time applications. Browse the extensive range of full-time programmes at www.gti.ie/applications. The exciting NEW programmes for 2023 include:

o NEW* Advanced Certificate in Animal Science 6M5153

o NEW* Occupational Therapy Assistant 5M3782

o NEW* Physiotherapy Assistant 5M3782

o NEW* Social, Equality and Disability Studies 5M2181

o NEW* Social, Policy and Family Studies 5M2181

o NEW* Social Studies and Youth Work 5M4732

o NEW* Advanced Beauty Aesthetics (Non-Medical)

o NEW* Adv Cert Software Development 6M0691

o NEW* Global Media and Online Journalism 5M5048

o NEW* Theatrical, Media and Fashion Make-Up ITEC Diploma

Applications can be made through CAO or directly on GTI’s website at www.gti.ie.

Make things happen for you at GTI in 2023.