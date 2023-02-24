Tues: Live from GRETB Mervue: On Tuesday Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire will broadcast live 12-3pm from GRETB Training Centre, Mervue as they join 15 other Education & Training Boards in Ireland to celebrate 10 years as Ireland’s leading providers of Education and Training.

Join Ronan Lardner live from 12 to 3 this Tuesday to hear more about the range of education and training services which GRETB offer across various locations in Galway and Roscommon

The Galway Roscommon Education & Training Board offers a diverse range of full and part-time courses in further education and training, with 40 learning locations across Galway and Roscommon. Visit GRETB.IE for more information or Freephone 1800 140 242

Education & Training Boards are celebrating 10 years since their establishment as Ireland’s leading statutory providers of Education and Training. ETBs are unique in providing lifelong learning for all.

GRETB is one of 16 ETBs across the country. ETBs have responsibility for 27 Community National Schools and 250 Post Primary Schools with over 117,000 students and are the largest provider of education through the medium of Irish at Post Primary level with 48 schools. ETBs also play a central role in the delivery of apprenticeships and traineeships in partnership with employers and deliver Further Education and Training to over 200,000 learners in over 560 FET locations.

GRETB offer an extensive range of education and training services across many locations in Galway and Roscommon including Primary Education, Post Primary Education, Further Education and Training, Outdoor Education, Music Education, Employer Services and Youth Services.

GRETB’s Adult Guidance and Information Service offer impartial and confidential information to those wishing to explore Further Education and Training options and to those wishing to return to education. Freephone 1800 140 242