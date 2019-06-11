Thursday live from Right at Home, Sean Mulvoy Road

On Thursday Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire from 12 -3pm and Alan Murphy on The A List from 3 to 5pm visit the Right at Home Virtual Dementia Tour as part of National Carers’ Week. The event is free and it not necessary to book it just come along. You can experience the Virtual Dementia Tour all day Thursday 9.30 to 5pm at the Right at Home offices, 7 Mulvoy Park, Sean Mulvoy Road, Galway

Virtual Dementia Tour Invented in America 20 years ago by world-renowned professional PK Beville, the Virtual Dementia Tour is medically and scientifically proven to be the closest experience we can give a person with a healthy brain of what dementia might be like. Right at Home will invite both office and care staff – as well as clients, and members of the public to visit the Virtual Dementia Tour and experience first-hand what life is like for those who have been diagnosed with dementia.

Right at Home are inviting you to experience first-hand what life is like for those who have been diagnosed with dementia. This immersive experience allows people to understand the feeling of vulnerability that dementia patients feel, though the use of sensory tools and instruction. It is a unique, interactive training experience, proven to improve communication and care.

The Virtual Dementia Tour is a ‘must have’ training experience for every care professional or family member that wants to understand dementia by walking in the shoes of a person with the disease. It is only by understanding that we can truly care.

Do you know someone living with dementia? Are you a professional or family carer looking after older people, or are you training to be a nurse or carer? Right at Home, one of Ireland’s leading home care providers, is bringing the Virtual Dementia Tour to Ireland and we’re inviting you to join us in Galway to experience what life is like for those living with dementia. This immersive experience allows people to understand the feeling of vulnerability that dementia patients feel, though the use of sensory tools and instruction. It is a unique, interactive training experience, proven to improve communication and care.