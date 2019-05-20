Thursday Live from VTOS Galway City, Tuam Road, Open Day

On Thursday Ronan Lardner will be live from 12-3 at the GRETB’s, VTOS Galway City, Adult & Further Education Centre – Open Day taking place Thursday from 9:30am to 3:30pm at VTOS Galway City, Tuam Road. Drop in, say hello and have a look at all the courses available.

Meet the course providers for full details on GRETB’s Training Centre free full time, evening and and also their Saturday courses. We will also have information on Apprenticeships in Galway and Roscommon.

So if you are considering a Training Course, career change or apprenticeship, drop in during 9.30-3.30 on Thursday, in association with GRETB and VTOS Galway City, Adult & Further Education Centre, Tuam Road.

To find out more information on VTOS Galway City, Adult & Further Education Centre click HERE