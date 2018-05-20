Thursday – Live from VTOS Adult Education Centre, Tuam Road, Galway

We visit the VTOS Adult Education Centre on the Tuam Road on Thursday. Join Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy from 12 to 5pm and find out the wide range of options on offer. It’s never to late to learn something new and we find out what the Back to Education Inititative (BTEI) can do to help you.

The VTOS Adult Education Centre is holding an open day on Thursday 24th may from 9.30am until 3:30pm in the Further Education Centre , Tuam Road, just off the Joyce Roundabout.

On offer are a range of free QQI Accreditied courses in the areas of

Computing,

Business,

Tourism,

Legal & Medical Admin,

Childcare,

Healthcare,

Pre-Nursing,

Film.

Sound,

Art

Graphic Design

The VTOS Galway mission is to offer opportunities to eligible unemployed adults to acquire educational and training qualifications in a friendly and supportive atmosphere thus enabling students to progress to further education and employment. To be eligible, participants must be over 21 years and unemployed for 6 months or more. For more details Phone 091 566885 or check out VTOS website.