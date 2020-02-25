Thursday – Live from The Claregalway Hotel

Join us Thursday when we broadcast live from The Claregalway Hotel. Tune in to The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy on The A List from 12 to 5pm. Find out how you could win some great prizes. Ronan and Alan find out all about the fabulous Spring into Summer Wedding Fair taking place at The Claregalway Hotel on Sunday 1st March From 1pm – 4pm.

The Claregalway Hotel is rolling out the red carpet for visitors to their Spring into Summer Wedding Fair. They will have lots of food, drinks and entertainment on the day for their guests.

They have partnered up with Bella Donna Bridal, Corless Menswear, Cathriona King Millenary and Harper Boutique to bring guests a fantastic wedding fashion show. They will be joined by Mandy Maher Catwalk Models who will strut down the catwalk with fashions for not only the Bride and the groom but also bridesmaids wear and fashion for wedding guests so bring your bridal party along.

Bella Donna Bridal will be sending all their latest gowns to the show from different international designers. The Claregalway Hotel will also have many photographers and videographers, cake designers, florists, etc. on the day displaying the latest in wedding trends.

Director of romance Nora Gill will be on hand to chat to all new brides. They have great entertainment on the day including Annette Griffin , an internationally renown singer that has performed and entertained for world famous movie stars and politicians.

They have excellent prize draws planned for guests as they stand a chance to win some very special prizes from our Exhibitors on the day.

If you would like to register to attend the wedding fair, you can email us at [email protected] c for conferencing b for banqueting.