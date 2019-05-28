Thursday – Live from McD’s Loughrea

On Thursday Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy broadcast live from McD’s Garden and Home, Loughrea. Drop in and say hello it’s going to be a very busy afternoon.

Lordy how time flies. This month marks 10 years since McD’s Garden, Home and Much Much More opened it’s doors to the public in Loughrea. The original shop was based in Bride Street however they now have established themselves as an institution in the town with their large premises on the Green, opposite the courthouse in Loughrea, employing over 30 staff directly and supporting 100’s of suppliers across Ireland.

They have become known for offering exceptional value and service for all things gardening. Most visitors too cannot resist a visit to the McD’s cafe spearheaded by the wonderful Bridie and her team. In recent months, their home offerings have expanded significantly with a Yankee Candle section opening up and a full ladies fashion section added to their existing pet and outdoor living departments.

This year they have their biggest garden furniture offerings since opening. Sean McDonald, the owner would like to pass on his thanks to all McD’s customers over the last ten years. It was a tough aspiration to open up a brand new business in the teeth of the recession but with the support of the customers and loyal staff has meant the business is now looking to expand and grow into the future.

McD’s have built on the success of their amazing Christmas shops in Ennis ,Galway City and online at www.mcds.ie. Now they begin a brand new adventure with a new seasonal shop that is about to open its doors this week in Athlone.

