Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Thursday – Live from Joyce’s Supermarket, Oranmore

Written by on 12 December 2018

On Thursday we drop out to say hello the team at Joyce’s Supermarket, Oranmore.  Ronan and Alan sample the treats on offer in store and will keep you up to date with what’s new at the renovated Joyce’s Supermarket Oranmore.  We’ll have giveaways and festive music galore throughout the afternoon.
Joyce’s Supermarket Oranmore is a local family owned supermarket,  a family business with family values since 1951.
Their newly renovated supermarket in Oranmore  now has a bigger offering than ever! Bigger off licence, new bakery, fresh Italian pizza and delicious Asian cuisine  to name a few.
Also,  Joyce’s Supermarket Galway, Supporting local by employing more than 500 people in County Galway and by giving over €40,000 to local clubs, societies and charities last year.    Joyce’s Supermarket Galway, support local businesses by buying from over 100 local producers and selecting the best 100% Irish meat from local farmers.
Here’s seven steps to a perfect Christmas  from Joyce’s  Supermarket Oranmore
  1. Book you Hogans Farm Fresh Turkey in store today
  2. Check out the festive range of Connolly’s Bord Bia hams available for your special meal
  3. Select the best from their New bakery and deli have recently been opened, offering an increased range to satisfy all your foody needs
  4. Sample the new to Joyce’s Oranmore Authentic Pizza Al Taglio from Pizza M now opened 7 days a week and  Station One Asian food now opened 7 days a week  – a  perfect for an antidote to Turkey & Ham
  5. Choose the perfect pairing from the new look off licence recently unveiled, offering a wider range of wines, spirits and local craft beers
  6.  Finish off your festive meals with a selection of amazing cheeses and anti-pasta available in store
  7.  Rely on the Joyce’s Supermarket butchers who are on hand to offer advice for all your Christmas meals
print
Author

Sinead Kennedy

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Friday – Live from McSharry’s Pharmacy Westside

12 December 2018

0 0

Wednesday – Live from The Twelve Hotel, Barna

11 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Developers of Glenamaddy solar farm successfully appeal financial contribution condition

Thumbnail
Previous post

Man arrested in relation to death of woman on Portumna farm

Thumbnail

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.
AppStore GooglePay

Send this to a friend