Thursday – Live from Galway Hospice for 30 Years of Coffee Mornings for Galway Hospice. Join Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks for a cuppa as we mark 30 years of coffee mornings for Hospice fundraising.

Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice is one of Ireland’s longest established and most loved fundraisers in aid of specialist palliative hospice and community palliative care services all across Ireland.

2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the campaign and Galway Hospice is thrilled to welcome their supporters back to our own Coffee Morning at Galway Hospice this September the 22nd from 10am.

Staff at Galway Hospice very much look forward to chats with hosts, live demonstrations and most importantly, a cuppa while sharing stories!

They couldn’t possibly guess how many cups of tea and coffee have been made since 1992 or how many cakes and treats were freshly baked especially for a Coffee Morning. Having a cup of tea and a chat is one of our most beloved activities as Irish people and nothing makes us come together more than doing it for a worthy cause. Galway Hospice is truly grateful for the support they have received from the people of Galway these past thirty years, especially during the pandemic as they saw new and long-time hosts hold virtual coffee mornings, organise outdoor get-togethers and even host drive-thu coffee mornings.

Mary Tierney from the fundraising department at Galway Hospice, who has worked on the campaign since it first began in 1992 says,

“I have had the privilege of watching the Coffee Morning campaign grow year on year, we are always blown away by the support we receive from new and long-time hosts”.

Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice will take place all over Ireland on the 22nd of September, or alternatively individuals are welcome to host a Coffee Morning on a date of choice.

To become a coffee morning host, head to galwayhospice.ie/coffee and hold a coffee morning on the 22nd of September or on a date of your choosing.

Hospice Coffee Mornings have enabled Galway Hospice to provide the best person-centred care to patients and families for 30 years.