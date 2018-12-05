Current track
Thursday – Live from Duffy’s Pharmacy , The Square, Tuam

Written by on 5 December 2018

On Thursday we broadcast live from Duffy’s Pharmacy, The Square, Tuam  as they celebrate their  15th anniversary this weekend.    Join Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy between 12 and 5 pm for a lively afternoon.   Ronan and Marc will have lots of great giveaways compliments of Duffy’s Pharmacy and of course the best of music –  join us from 12 noon!

Duffy’s Pharmacy to celebrate their 15th anniversary  have decided to reward  their loyal customers with  15% off EVERYTHING  IN STORE on Thursday and Friday ONLY  (terms and conditions apply). There’s also goodie bags for the first 30 customers…so get down here quick!

Duffy’s Pharmacy incorporates Vanity Hair and Beauty Salon upstairs for all your hair and beauty needs.  Pick up the ideal Christmas gift at Duffy’s Pharmacy and Vanity Hair and Beauty with Christmas vouchers now available just drop in to  Duffy’s Pharmacy, The Square, Tuam  or phone 093 26866.  

This Christmas Duffy’s Pharmacy, Tuam and Vanity Hair and Beauty Salon are giving away  some fabulous  in store customer prizes, including  a 50” TV,  a Hugo Boss ladies watch and  some Dermalogica hampers… to enter see in-store at Duffy’s Pharmacy, The Square Tuam for details.

Christmas on the square with Duffy’s Pharmacy, The Square Tuam.  For more details click HERE.

